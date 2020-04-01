The Teskey Brothers have announced the ‘Stay Home Slow Tour’, comprising the release of live videos, song stems and a livestream. The event’s name puns on the title of their 2019 debut album ‘Run Home Slow’.

The Melbourne blues-rock outfit will kick off the ‘tour’ today (April 1) at 8pm AEST by posting a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ – a song they’ve been playing live – from ‘The Circle Session’.

Advertisement

Later in the month, they will post their performances of ‘San Francisco’ and ‘So Caught Up’ from their concert at Melbourne’s Forum last year. The recordings of that same concert were due to be released as a live album on vinyl for Record Store Day this year.

As each video is premiered, a member of the band will be online to chat and answer questions from fans.

The Teskey Brothers will also release stems of their songs ‘Rain’ and ‘Hold Me’ on SoundCloud on April 15, and finally give a live-streamed performance on May 13.

Announcing The Stay Home Slow Tour!

Over the next little while, we will be releasing a number of live videos on YouTube, playing a live stream in May and more to be announced. And we'll be online for a chat as each one is released so you can jump in and ask us anything you like! pic.twitter.com/LgpwyoEJUB — theteskeybrothers (@teskeybrothers) March 31, 2020

The Teskey Brothers, like many other musicians, are self-isolating in their hometown of Warrandyte, Victoria, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have been encouraging music fans to support artists throughout the pandemic.

Recently the band shared a playlist, called ‘Home Sweet Home’, of artists they are listening to during coronavirus quarantine, inspired by The Cat Empire’s ‘Lockdown Get Down’ initiative.