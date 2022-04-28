The title for ‘Avatar 2’ has finally been confirmed

The title to the long awaited Avatar sequel has finally been confirmed.

It’s been 13 years since the release of Cameron’s original sci-fi epic starring Sam Worthington (who plays Jake) and Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri).

Now, director James Cameron has finally give the follow-up a name Avatar: The Way Of Water at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas on December 22, 2022, will see Jake and Neytiri with their own family now, including Na’vi kids Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

It is the first of four sequels, which will focus on the family.

According to Variety, CinemaCon spectators were given 3D glasses to watch the film’s first official trailer, which contained almost no dialogue and saw viewers immersed in different regions across the film’s world of Pandora.

The footage also showed the local tribe of Na’vi interacting with various species resembling whales and pelicans, some of which flew through the screen and into audience member’s faces thanks to the three-dimensional technology.

Cameron also appeared in a pre-recorded video to tell viewers the sequel is “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available,” adding that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do.”

Advertisement

The trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water will debut in cinemas ahead of Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on May 6.

Meanwhile, John Oliver recently spoke out about Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels, saying that “no one gives a shit” about them.