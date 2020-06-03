The Tote in Melbourne has reopened as a pub, return of live gigs unclear

Melbourne venue The Tote appears to have returned from the brink, reopening as a pub-restaurant yesterday (June 3).

When strict public gathering restrictions were instituted to stop the spread of coronavirus in late March, The Tote issued a plea to patrons to donate to a GoFundMe to support its staff during the closure.

With restrictions in Victoria currently allowing the opening of pubs and restaurants with a capacity of 20 people, The Tote has thrown open its doors. The venue made the announcement on Monday (June 1).

Advertisement

“Things are going to be pretty different for the time being though. To meet the requirements for social distancing, we are offering dinner and drinks at The Tote, courtesy of our brand new kitchen Polly’s Burgers,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are running on skeleton staff with strict cleaning times between sessions, and with such strict controls on numbers, bookings are essential. There will be no walk-ins.”

We’re reopening! Things are going to be pretty different for the time being though. To meet the requirements for social… Posted by The Tote on Monday, June 1, 2020

The status of live music at the venue is less clear. NME Australia has reached out to clarify whether The Tote has intentions to reopen for live shows when restrictions in Victoria further ease on June 21, allowing 50 patrons in a concert space.

The Athenaeum Theatre is currently the only venue in the state that has announced definite plans to host live music after this date, inviting a socially distanced studio audience of 35 people to selected concerts.

Advertisement

The Tote is part of the Save Our Scene campaign announced earlier this week, calling on the Victorian government to provide specialised support for the local music industry. The petition, sponsored by the Leader of the Reason Party Fiona Patten, has over 7,500 signatures at the time of writing.