The Twilight Sad announce “stripped-back” Òran Mór concert film

The Twilight Sad have announced a new “stripped-back” concert film, filmed and recorded from Òran Mór in Glasgow.

Only vocalist James Graham and guitarist Andy MacFarlane will be on stage, reworking songs from across their five albums.

It’s set to broadcast globally on December 5 from 8pm GMT/9pm CET, with tickets on sale now. The show will not be available to view after the event.

We are delighted to announce a stripped back performance film feat James & Andy which will be broadcast 🌍 on 5/12/20. Filmed & recorded @OranMorGlasgow it will feature new reworkings of songs from our 5 albums. Tickets & new winter merch on sale now https://t.co/JAg2sODuXm pic.twitter.com/SzWtF8ovdC — the twilight sad (@thetwilightsad) November 16, 2020

The band continue to riff on the connection between the name of their last album – 2019’s ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’ – and the global pandemic, with new screen print posters promoting the event.

During the Tim Burgess listening party event for a live album based on that record released in April, the band said the title had been “living with me for the past three/four years”.

“Right now that sentiment feels stronger than ever. We’ll get through this together.”

Last month, The Twilight Sad shared a “lost” song called ‘Tell Me When We’re Having Fun’, recorded during the ‘No One Can Ever Know’ era.

In a four-star review of ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’, NME said of the Robert Smith-endorsed studio record: “Rather than being owned by their demons, The Twilight Sad have created an 11-track exorcism to master them. It’s a full-bodied and inescapable mood-piece, and a visceral account of their victory in the fight to exist. We should feel grateful to have them.”