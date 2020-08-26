The Union release new track, ‘There’s Another Way’

Adelaide punk outfit The Union have released a new single titled ‘There’s Another Way’.

Dropping today (August 26), the single marks the first new material from the fivesome since the release of their debut album ‘XVII’ in 2019.

According to a press release, ‘There’s Another Way’ tells a story of how comparing yourself to other people based on what you see on “highlight reel lifestyle” social media posts can be damaging. “It can invite anxiety into our own lives,” reads the release.

“We can’t take for granted how important it is to remind ourselves to stop comparing.”

An accompanying music video has been released with the track. Watch it below:

In the press release, the band describe how ‘There’s Another Way’ showcases their “diversity and growth since the release of ‘XVII’.”

The Union is made up of Tommy Woolcock, Karl Munce, Pete Edwards and Dave Edwards, former members of Adelaide band Mayweather. Liam Neville, the former guitarist and vocalist of South Australian outfit Dangerous!, is also in the group.

Since their inception in early 2018, the band have been operating under a combined passion for ’90s and ’00s punk rock. As described by the band, the process of producing punk-heavy riffs and melodic vocals “revealed that [The Union] not only appreciated and embraced the genre but also harnessed the passion that came with it”.