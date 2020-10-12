The Unknowns announce debut album ‘Nothing Will Ever Stop’

Sunshine Coast garage rock band The Unknowns have detailed their debut studio album, ‘Nothing Will Ever Stop.’

The trio will release the album on Friday November 27, via The Chats‘ label Bargain Bin Records.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a new single titled ‘Waste My Time’. Tom Schulte and The Chats’ Eamon Sandwith directed the song’s music video.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, bassist/vocalist Nathan Montgomery explained that the song was about “how you shouldn’t waste your time trying to impress people with how good you look.”

“[E]verybody’s trying to be someone, but that means nothing if you’re not being yourself,” he said.

Having grown up alongside The Chats on the Sunshine Coast, Montgomery also expressed excitement at The Unknowns being a part of the Bargain Bin roster.

“We are so stoked,” he said.

“[The Chats] have always supported us, and it’s awesome we can put our music out through their label.”

The Unknowns toured extensively in 2019, playing alongside The Chats as well as bands such as The Pinheads, Abjects and Grim Rhythm.

Prior to ‘Waste My Time’, the band released four singles that will all appear on ‘Nothing Will Ever Stop’.

The band released ‘Internet Love’ and ‘Dressed To Kill’ simultaneously in August 2019. ‘Will You Wait For Me’ followed in March 2020, while ‘Oh Yep’ was released in June.