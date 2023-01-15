The Used and Papa Roach announce Australian co-headline tour

The Used and Papa Roach have announced a co-headlining tour of Australia, with five shows on the itinerary for this April.

Dubbed the ‘Cut My Heart Into Pieces’ tour, the run will kick off in Perth on Friday April 21, before heading east for a show in Adelaide that Sunday (April 23). From there, the two alternative staples will head to Melbourne on Monday April 24, then Sydney on Friday 28. Finally, they’ll wrap things up in Brisbane on Sunday April 30.

For all but the last show of the run, The Used and Papa Roach will be joined by Japanese post-hardcore titans Coldrain. Tickets for that Brisbane show can be found here, with info on all the others available here. They’ll go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (January 20), with a pre-sale – which you can sign up for here – starting at the same time on Wednesday (January 18).

Advertisement

This tour will mark The Used’s first shows on Australian soil since December 2018, when they toured here for that year’s Good Things festival. Papa Roach, on the other hand, were last seen Down Under in January of 2018. They’ve since released a trio of albums between them – Papa Roach released ‘Who Do You Trust?’ in 2019 and ‘Ego Trip’ last year, while The Used dropped ‘Heartwork’ in 2020.

The Used and Papa Roach’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 21 – Boorloo/Perth, Metro City

Sunday 23 – Kaurna/Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Monday 24 – Naarm/Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Friday 28 – Warrang/Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 30 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall*

* Coldrain not appearing