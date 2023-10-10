The Vaccines reveal advice given by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea

The Vaccines frontman Justin Young has spoken out about the one piece of advice that Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ bassist Flea gave him and he has stuck by.

The band, who recently announced details of their sixth album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and shared its first single ‘Heartbreak Kid’, previously toured with the veteran rockers.

Speaking to Radio X, Young said: “I think that we’ve been lucky enough to open up for some of the biggest acts on the planet and I think whenever you do there are things that you learn from them all and you see how they all interact and act around each other and some have more healthy dynamics than others.”

He continued: “Funnily enough I remember – not that we became fast friends or spent much time with them – but the one bit of advice that Flea gave to us during a five minute conversation was, the way that you guys are going to have a career is by making sure when things aren’t great that you are still getting in a room together every day and writing and rehearsing.

“Whether it means fighting every day, going through all that stuff, because ultimately that’s what leads to the great times again and you have to be strong enough and have thick enough skin to go through all that bad stuff together because ultimately it leads to good stuff and that’s something that’s always stuck with me as well.”

His comments echo similar sentiments made by former guitarist Freddie Cowan made in 2018.

“He [Flea] was like: ‘[After our first album] we made all this money and we didn’t have to do it, but we decided to get in a small room with each other and fight, and keep making music,’” Cowan said at the time.

“Bands like U2, where everyone’s all over the world and you’re so disconnected – it’s never going to sound like a good rock record. You have to actually suffer a bit to do it.”

Meanwhile, Cowan left the band earlier this year. It came months after he released his debut album, ‘Answer Machine’, as part of Freddie Cowan and the Scenarios.

Following his departure, Young recently told NME: “Ultimately, bands can often end up being quite fluid and I think we all had faith in each other. There was trepidation, but mostly just a renewed sense of purpose.”

There new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Carnations’ will be released on January 12, 2024 and they will hit the road for a UK tour the following month. You can buy any remaining tickets here.