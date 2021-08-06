The Vaccines share frenetic new single ‘Alone Star’ and UK tour dates

The Vaccines have shared new single ‘Alone Star’ and announced details of a UK tour.

Following the LP’s title track and ‘Headphones Baby’, the track is the third to be lifted from the forthcoming album ‘Back In Love City’.

Set for release on September 10, the fifth album from the London band was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Daniel Ledinsky – known for his past work with Tove Lo, Rihanna and TV On The Radio.

The new single is accompanied by a video shot by Mexican director Santiago Arriaga, which you can watch below.

Speaking about the clip, frontman Justin Young said: “We wanted the ‘Alone Star’ video to be one of hope, capturing the moment when you realise all is not lost. Anyone that has driven through the desert to Las Vegas will know about the roadside casinos that start popping up and lighting the freeways as you arrive into Nevada.

“This motel is exactly the same sort of institution, existing in the shadows of Love City where feelings of all kinds can be found if you look hard enough. Mexico is one of our favourite places in the world and an intensely characterful place, literally metres away from where we recorded this song, so it felt like the perfect location for our protagonists to find what they were looking for…”

You can check out the tracklisting in full below.

01. ‘Back In Love City’

02. ‘Alone Star’

03. ‘Headphones Baby’

04. ‘Wanderlust’

05. ‘Paranormal Romance’

06. ‘El Paso’

07. ‘Jump Off The Top’

08. ‘XCT’

09. ‘Bandit’

10. ‘Peoples Republic Of Desire’

11. ‘Savage’

12. ‘Heart Land’

13. ‘Pink Water Pistols’

Meanwhile, The Vaccines have announced a series of new UK dates many of which are in conjunction with the Music Venues Trust, kicking off at Aylesbury Waterside on September 18 before wrapping up Bournemouth Old Fire Station on October 5.

Tickets go on sale on at 9am on August 13 and can be purchased here. You can view the list of dates below.

The Vaccines will play:

September 2021

18 – Aylesbury Waterside

20 – Exeter Phoenix

21 – Frome Cheese & Grain

23 – Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

24 – Northampton Roadmender

26 – Bexhill De la War Pavillion

28 – Bedford Esquires

29 – Cambridge Junction

October 2021

1 – Norwich Waterfront

3 – Brighton Concorde

4 – Gloucester Guildhall

5 – Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Besides the new dates, the band will also head out on a short UK instore tour in September, around the release of the new album.

The run of gigs, which see the band partnering with local record stores and playing gigs in more traditional venues, begins in Bristol at SWX on September 8, running until September 16 with a hometown show in London.

Meanwhile, Young recently said the new record is inspired by his experiences of a house swap in Los Angeles as well as Ridley Scott’s futuristic interpretation of the same city in Blade Runner.