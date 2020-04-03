The Vanns announce rescheduled tour dates for this September

The Vanns have announced the rescheduled dates for their national Red Eye Tour, set to kick off this September after the original dates were axed due to coronavirus.

Off the back of the release of their triple j featured debut album ‘Through The Walls’, the tour was originally supposed to be under way now, with two of the band’s performances sold out.

The Vanns recently released an alternate version of a song from their debut, ‘Jules Said’, releasing an official video for the song today (April 3).

Watch the video for ‘Jules Said’.



Featuring members of GOSH and Pacific Avenue, a press statement released today said, “the ‘Jules Said’ clip is all about capturing the band’s feel good energy at Wollongong’s Howlin’ Wolf Bar.”

Earlier this year The Vanns made a statement to their musical versatility, performing Bon Iver’s ‘Hey Ma’ on Like A Version.

Tickets to the original tour dates are still valid, with more tickets still available to the September shows available here.

The Vanns’ rescheduled Red Eye Tour dates are:

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (September 3)

Wollongong, Uni Bar (5)

Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel (11)

Hobart, Altar (18)

Melbourne, Howler (19)

Melbourne, Howler (20)

Sunshine Coast, Solbar (24)

Brisbane, Crowbar (26)