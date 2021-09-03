The Vanns celebrate personal wins on summery new single ‘Feels Good Now’

Illawarra-based indie-rockers The Vanns have shared an upbeat new single titled ‘Feels Good Now’.

As is typical for the quartet, ‘Feels Good Now’ shines with bright, wailing electric guitars, groove-laden bass and polychromatic vocals. Affably fitting its vibe, the track was shared with a film clip comprised of slow-mo shots of surfers tearing up the waves of a few crystalline South Coast beaches (and some others from around the world).

Take a look at the clip – filmed by DP Surfboards and Sam Tolhurst, and edited by Jules Bourne – below:

‘Feels Good Now’ comes as The Vanns’ second release for 2021, following the single ‘Red Light’ back in April. Both tracks were minted in a session the band did with producer Chris Collins (whose catalogue features tracks by the likes of Ruby Fields and Gang Of Youths) at his Byron Bay studio The Music Farm.

As the band noted in a press release, ‘Feels Good Now’ was penned right before the session began, starting off as little more than a casual jam. Lead guitarist Cameron Little said: “The song was originally meant to finish with a fade out, but we were having too much fun playing it for it to end so soon. We wrote (and I use that term loosely) the jam at the end of the song at the last minute, before we got in the studio and tracked it.

“Thematically, ‘Feels Good Now’ is about taking a risk on something that you feel needs to change in your life despite any anxieties, apprehensions, and reasons why you tell yourself you shouldn’t; and actually pulling it off and feeling all the better for it. It’s a good feeling, hence the title; we can’t bloody wait to play this one live!”

On the topic of its film clip, frontman Jimmy Vann added: “As we have been in lockdown for a bunch of weeks now and unable to get together as a band, it was proving impossible to get a film clip together for ‘Feels Good Now’.

“I wanted to collab with a local business and show support in any way we could in these uncertain times, and my local surf shop, DP Surfboards, were more than keen to help us out with some epic footage for the clip. The footage was from all around the world and from some epic local spots.”