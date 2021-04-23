The Vanns drop video for new single ‘Red Light’, announce national tour

The Vanns have dropped a new single, ‘Red Light’ – the New South Wales South Coast outfit’s first new music since 2019 – and also revealed dates for a national tour.

The track arrived alongside an official music video, recorded in Broken Hill, NSW, and directed by Todd Hardingham.

On the shoot, The Vanns’ Jimmy Vann said, “It was hot, we were severely dehydrated and we are running in R.M. William boots, not the best combo but damn we had a ball.”

Out exploring the red dust of the Aussie outback, The Vanns walk on lonesome highways, through desolate buildings and across brush as the bubbly indie-rock track plays, before members are seen running frantically across different terrain.

Watch the ‘Red Light’ video below:

With a central theme of battling inner demons, the song was recorded in Byron Bay with Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Ruby Fields) at The Music Farm.

In a press release, member Andrew Banovich elaborated on the wider feeling of losing control that ‘Red Light’ exhibits.

“Not everything is as it may seem, jumping to reactions may cause more harm than good,” he said. “This single… shows a move towards a sound that is influenced a lot more on groove and feel.”

Released today (April 23), ‘Red Light’ is the first outing The Vanns have made since the release of their debut album, ‘Through The Walls’, in 2019.

The band are due to kick off a national tour this June in support of the new single, with Eliza & The Delusionals in support. Find dates below.

The Vanns ‘Red Light’ Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 10 – Sunshine Coast, Sol Bar

Friday 11 – Brisbane, Felons Bar

Saturday 12 – Brisbane, Felons Bar

Thursday 17 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 18 – Perth, Indian Ocean Hotel

Friday 25 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Factory Theatre



JULY

Friday 2 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

Saturday 3 – Hobart, Altar

Sunday 4 – Forth, Forth Pub

Friday 16 – Melbourne, The Forum