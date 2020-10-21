The Velvet Underground to be subject of new Todd Haynes documentary

The Velvet Underground are set to be the subject of a new documentary directed by Todd Haynes.

Titled The Velvet Underground, the film was directed/co-produced by Haynes and will premiere on Apple TV+. A release date has not yet been announced.

According to a press release, the documentary will contain conversations with “key players” who were around Lou Reed and co. at the time, while offering up “a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art”.

The Velvet Underground will be produced by Polygram Entertainment, Motto Pictures, and Killer Films, in association with Federal Films. Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, and David Blackman are onboard as producers.

Haynes, whose directing credits include Velvet Goldmine (1998) and I’m Not There (2007), was revealed to be working on The Velvet Underground back in 2017. The filmmaker said at the time that the documentary would be “an intensely visual experience” (via Variety).

Meanwhile, The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’ was recently covered by Jarvis Cocker’s band JARV IS… during a special performance at the Barbican in London. Last month, Hot Chip shared a version of 1969’s ‘Candy Says’.

Over the summer, Kelly Lee Owens released a new John Cale-featuring single called ‘Corner Of My Sky’. Owens hailed the Welsh musician’s work on the song as “nothing short of phenomenal”.