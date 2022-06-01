The Veronicas announce free pub show in Melbourne

The Veronicas have announced an intimate pub show in Melbourne, tickets to which will be free but only accessible through a competition.

The show comes as part of the Jim Beam-presented Welcome Sessions series, and will be the last instalment held in this year’s edition. It’ll follow shows headlined by DJ sets from Flight Facilities and Client Liaison – the former act will perform theirs at The Shelbourne in Sydney next Saturday (June 11), while the latter will play Brisbane’s Buffalo Bar on Saturday July 16.

The Veronicas’ gig goes down on Saturday August 20, and will be held at The Hop Bar in Melbourne’s Federation Square building. Prospective punters can put themselves forward for tickets here – they’ll be offered up in pairs, with entrants asked to explain, in 25 words or less, their “most memorable live music moment”.

Advertisement

The new gig will mark The Veronicas’ fourth in (or around) Melbourne this year. They kicked off the year with a set at the Grapevine Gathering in the Yarra Valley (on the north-east outskirts of the city), then headlined the Palais Theatre on their ‘Godzilla V Human’ tour in April. Just last month, they played with Short Stack, The Getaway Plan and more at the inaugural Our First Kiss festival.

They’ll also return to Victoria in October, performing alongside the likes of The Kooks, Peking Duk and Ball Park Music at another edition of the Grapevine Gathering. Like January’s, it’ll take place at the Rochford Wines estate in the Yarra Valley. The Veronicas will also perform at the other four dates on the festival’s itinerary, which includes the Swan Valley (WA), McLaren Vale (SA), Hunter Valley (NSW) and Mount Cotton (QLD).

The Veronicas released their fourth and fifth albums, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Human’, back-to-back last May and June. NME highlighted the former as one of its top picks for the month of its release, with writer Alex Gallagher saying it “demonstrate[s] The Veronicas’ knack for songwriting that’s both vulnerable and dramatic in equal measure”.