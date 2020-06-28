The Veronicas announce new album ‘Human’

The Veronicas have marked their return today (June 29) with the announcement of their fourth studio album, ‘Human’.

In addition, the duo – Jess and Lisa Origliasso – have also revealed that their new single ‘Biting My Tongue’ will out this Friday (July 3), as well as the album’s trailer. Listen to a snippet below.

Advertisement

‘Biting My Tongue’ will be The Veronicas’ first release of 2020, following the two tracks they dropped last year, ‘Think Of Me’ and ‘Ugly’.

While the release date for ‘Human’ is yet to be specified, it is expected sometime this year and is set to be the follow up to the band’s self-titled third studio album, which spawned the hit singles ‘You Ruin Me’ and ‘If You Love Someone’.

The Veronicas are set to play a drive-in concert at Sydney’s Raging Waters on July 17, as social distancing gathering restrictions begin to ease. The full lineup for the show also includes Kate Ceberano, Casey Donovan and The Wiggles.

The duo also played a part in the montage of countless Australian musicians singing their iconic 2007 track ‘Untouched’ in the style of Gal Gadot’s much-parodied ‘Imagine’ video, in an idea spurred by fellow Brisbane pop act Cub Sport.