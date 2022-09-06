The Veronicas announce separate solo projects, wipe photos from shared Instagram page

The Veronicas, the duo comprised of twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, have confirmed that they are pursuing separate solo projects.

The announcement, revealed via each of the singers’ individual Instagram pages yesterday (September 5), has fuelled speculation that the duo have disbanded, after the pair’s shared page was wiped clear of all posts over the weekend.

Adding to the speculation, The Veronicas’ shared page now features only a cryptic message which possibly refers to a split — a quote from writer Kahlil Gibran which reads: “Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation.” NME has contacted The Veronicas for comment.

While neither sister has officially confirmed the speculation, they have shown support for each other’s solo projects in the announcement of separate singles. For her part, Lisa shared snippets of a music video for a song titled ‘Cruisin’ On My Own’, accompanying the clip with the caption “I’m going solo.” Jessica commented on the post: “Catch me front row in my Lisa Veronica boot leg merch!!”

Meanwhile, Jessica shared a clip on her own page, depicting the singer as she buffers a race car and revs an engine. The snippet teased the release of her song ‘Seeing Stars’, presumably under Jessica’s new solo moniker Jessie333. In the comments section, Lisa wrote that Jessie333 is “my arch neme$i$ ..yet my greatest inspiration”.

Both ‘Cruisin’ On My Own’ and ‘Seeing Stars’ are set for release on the same day – tomorrow (September 7), marking both twins’ first solo singles.

Despite rumours of a potential split, The Veronicas are scheduled to perform as a group at a slew of upcoming festivals. In October, they’ll tour the country as part of the line-up for Grapevine Gathering, and will later perform at Summer Camp Festival the following month. Earlier this year, they joined Short Stack, The Getaway Plan and Dream On Dreamer on the inaugural line-up for Melbourne festival Our First Kiss.

The Veronicas released two albums last year – ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Human’.