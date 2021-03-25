The Veronicas announce two new albums, national tour

The Veronicas have announced plans to release two new albums this year, entitled ‘GODZILLA’ and ‘HUMAN’.

The Origliasso sisters are set to drop ‘GODZILLA’ on May 28, following it up with ‘HUMAN’ on July 2.

Per a press release, the former will see The Veronicas assume their “public alter egos”, while the latter promises to explore their abilities as “vulnerable songwriters”.

Advertisement

The Veronicas have released the title track from ‘GODZILLA’ today (March 26) to celebrate the album announcements. Listen to it below:

‘GODZILLA’ marks the first time that Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have worked with writing partner, Toby Gad, since their 2007 hit ‘Untouched’.

“We all create without limitations, throwing our deepest ideas at each other and following it to wherever it takes us,” The Veronicas said of their songwriting process in a press statement.

“We focus heavily on the sonic layers of guitars and synth first. Toby allows us to melt genres together in a way we don’t get to with anyone else.

“We all create without any preconceived notion of what we are going to walk away with”.

Advertisement

In addition to their album announcements, The Veronicas have revealed plans to tour nationally for the first time in six years. The duo will play 12 cities around Australia this June.

Tickets are on sale at 12pm local time on March 31. Pre-sale begins on March 29.

The Veronicas’ National Tour Dates are:

June

Friday 4 — Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 5 — Sunshine Coast, Kings Theatre

Sunday 6 — Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

Thursday 10 — Darwin, Dec Playhouse

Saturday 12 — Perth, HBF Stadium

Sunday 13 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Tuesday 15 — Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Wednesday 16 — Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 18 — Sydney, Horden Pavilion

Saturday 19 — Wollongong, WIN Entertainment

Friday 25 — Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Saturday 26 — Melbourne, The Forcum