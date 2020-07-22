The Veronicas share self-directed music video for ‘Biting My Tongue’

The Veronicas have released the music video for their latest track, ‘Biting My Tongue’, written and directed by the duo themselves.

‘Biting My Tongue’ was released as a single earlier this month and marked The Veronica’s first material of 2020. The accompanying clip was filmed in the UK prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and features Jess and Lisa Origliasso in addition to acting twins Bud and Aidan Brennan Williams.

Watch the music video for ‘Biting My Tongue’ below:

In a statement, The Veronicas described the process behind their directorial debut.

“Stepping into the role as directors on ‘Biting My Tongue’ came as a very natural progression as we have always taken the reigns on all aspects of our creativity,” the duo said.

“Taking on the role as directors gave us a chance to add another level to the character development that we love about creating music videos. When we found Aidan and Bud, we were thrilled to create a concept that would bring to our fans the chemistry and closeness of twinship. It gives a deep and intense view of the love and threat of that bond.”

‘Biting My Tongue’ is lifted from The Veronicas forthcoming album, ‘Human’, set for release later this year. The single follows previously released tracks ‘Think Of Me’ and ‘Ugly’, both released last year.