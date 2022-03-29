The Veronicas, Short Stack, The Getaway Plan and more to play inaugural Our First Kiss festival

Destroy All Lines and the Wonder Group have announced the inaugural edition of Our First Kiss, a new Melbourne-based festival described as “the ultimate emo throwback party”, with a five-act bill topped by The Veronicas, Short Stack and The Getaway Plan.

Rounded out by Dream On Dreamer and Closure In Moscow, the event will go down on Saturday May 7 at the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts. Tickets will go on sale here at 9am next Tuesday (April 5), with an “early bird” presale – which also sports a $10 discount – running here from the same time this Friday (April 1). To gain access, punters will need to sign up for the festival’s email newsletter.

Our First Kiss comes as the latest in a series of Destroy All Lines’ festivals aimed at the punk, emo and alternative crowds – just last weekend, Melbourne hosted the inaugural Full Tilt festival, with a second edition teased for this July. They’ll bring the first-ever Monolith festival to the city – as well as Brisbane, Sydney and Perth – this August, while this year’s edition of Good Things is also due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Though its nostalgic edge is a primary selling point for Our First Kiss, over half of the acts playing it are in the midst of new album cycles. The Veronicas released two full-length efforts last year – ‘Godzilla’ in May and ‘Human’ in June – with Short Stack’s fourth LP, ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’, is due out next Friday (April 8).

Closure In Moscow have a new record imminent, too, as the band near completion on the follow-up to their 2014 album ‘Pink Lemonade’. Dream On Dreamer released their final album, ‘What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better’, in April of 2020 – the band announced their breakup shortly before its release, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve extended their ever-growing farewell tour into a third year.

Short Stack’s new record was recently highlighted by NME as one of the best upcoming Australian releases, writing: “For their second shot at a comeback, Short Stack have crafted a boldly defiant, kaleidoscopic exploration into pop and rock.

“It wields an ambitious sonic palette, these 11 cuts spanning everything from glitch-tinged balladry that tugs at the heartstrings (‘Love You Like I Used To’) to explosive rock anthems primed for the mosh pit (‘Burn You Down’).”