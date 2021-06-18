The Veronicas tap into their emotive side on the dancefloor-destined new single ‘Goodbye’

Following the release of their ‘Godzilla’ record last month, The Veronicas have returned with a new taste of its fast-approaching follow-up, ‘Human’.

‘Goodbye’ is a notably open-hearted cut from the Origliasso sisters, touching on themes of self-destruction and holding back from pursuing a lover in fear that the song’s protagonist will destroy their relationship.

Wrap your ears around ‘Goodbye’ below:

Advertisement

Coming as their long-delayed fifth studio album, ‘Human’ is scheduled for release next Friday (June 25) via Sony. ‘Goodbye’ is the fifth single to be released from it, following ‘On Your Side’, ‘Think Of Me’, ‘The Life Of The Party’ (featuring Allday) and ‘Biting My Tongue’.

The LP serves as a sequel to ‘Godzilla’, which The Veronicas dropped on May 28. Announced together, both records are said to inform one another, with ‘Godzilla’ seeing the duo embrace their “public alter egos” while ‘Human’ explores their abilities as “vulnerable songwriters”.

NME highlighted ‘Godzilla’ – which featured the singles ‘In My Blood’, ‘The Only High’, ‘Godzilla’ (which The Veronicas performed at the State Of Origin last week) and ‘Sugar Daddy’ – as one of its top picks for May. Writer Alex Gallagher pointed out its “ferocious beast of an opening title track” and noted that its early singles “demonstrate The Veronicas’ knack for songwriting that’s both vulnerable and dramatic in equal measure”.

The sisters are currently on their first national headline tour in six years, set to take the stage tonight (June 18) in Sydney. They’ll play to a full crowd of fans in Wollongong tomorrow (June 19), before wrapping up with three back-to-back shows in Melbourne next week. Tickets are on sale now from The Veronicas’ website.