The Veronicas, The Wiggles and more announce drive-in gigs at Sydney’s Raging Waters

Sydney’s Raging Waters (fka Wet’n’Wild Sydney) will host a range of drive-in concerts during July, including performances by The Wiggles and The Veronicas.

Proceedings commence on July 17 when The Wiggles will play three shows during the day, followed by a performance from The Veronicas at night.

Other artists taking the stage at Raging Waters during July include Casey Donovan (July 18) and Kate Ceberano (July 23 & 24). A handful of Australia’s best comedians will also perform at the venue including Arj Barker, Jimeon, Akmal and Lawrence Mooney.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Veronicas’ track ‘Untouched’ made headlines earlier this year when Cub Sport orchestrated a video of various Australian artists singing it from self-isolation. The video parodied Gal Gadot’s widely derided celebrity ‘Imagine’ video.

In May, Casey Donovan performed in one of Australia’s first drive-in concerts. The former Australian Idol winner played a thirty-minute set at Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre on May 21.

Kate Ceberano has also kept busy during isolation. In April, she kicked off Melbourne’s MEMO Music Hall’s live-steam series. She also featured in the fifth ‘Delivered, Live’ live-stream in late May.

Selected Drive-In Entertainment Australia shows at Raging Waters, Sydney are:

JULY

Friday 17 – The Wiggles, 10am, 1pm, 3pm

Friday 17 – The Veronicas, 7pm

Saturday 18 – Casey Donovan, 7pm

Saturday 18 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Akmal and Lawrence Mooney, 9:30pm

Sunday 19 – Jess & Matt, 2:30pm

Thursday 23 – Kate Ceberano, 7pm

Friday 24 – Kate Ceberano, 7pm

Friday 24 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Arj Barker and Jimeoin, 9:30pm

Saturday 25 – The Wiggles, 10am, 1pm, 3pm

Saturday 25 – Broadway Reimagined, 7pm

Saturday 25 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Arj Barker and Jimeoin, 9:30pm

Thursday 30 – Broadway Reimagined, 7pm

Friday 31 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Akmal and Lawrence Mooney, 9:30pm