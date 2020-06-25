GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

The Veronicas, The Wiggles and more announce drive-in gigs at Sydney’s Raging Waters

Kate Ceberano and Casey Donovan will also perform shows

By Jasper Bruce
The Veronicas & The Wiggles. Credit: Getty Images

Sydney’s Raging Waters (fka Wet’n’Wild Sydney) will host a range of drive-in concerts during July, including performances by The Wiggles and The Veronicas.

Proceedings commence on July 17 when The Wiggles will play three shows during the day, followed by a performance from The Veronicas at night.

Other artists taking the stage at Raging Waters during July include Casey Donovan (July 18) and Kate Ceberano (July 23 & 24). A handful of Australia’s best comedians will also perform at the venue including Arj Barker, Jimeon, Akmal and Lawrence Mooney.

Advertisement

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Veronicas’ track ‘Untouched’ made headlines earlier this year when Cub Sport orchestrated a video of various Australian artists singing it from self-isolation. The video parodied Gal Gadot’s widely derided celebrity ‘Imagine’ video.

In May, Casey Donovan performed in one of Australia’s first drive-in concerts. The former Australian Idol winner played a thirty-minute set at Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre on May 21.

Kate Ceberano has also kept busy during isolation. In April, she kicked off Melbourne’s MEMO Music Hall’s live-steam series. She also featured in the fifth ‘Delivered, Live’ live-stream in late May.

Selected Drive-In Entertainment Australia shows at Raging Waters, Sydney are:

JULY
Friday 17 – The Wiggles, 10am, 1pm, 3pm
Friday 17 – The Veronicas, 7pm
Saturday 18 – Casey Donovan, 7pm
Saturday 18 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Akmal and Lawrence Mooney, 9:30pm
Sunday 19 – Jess & Matt, 2:30pm
Thursday 23 – Kate Ceberano, 7pm
Friday 24 – Kate Ceberano, 7pm
Friday 24 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Arj Barker and Jimeoin, 9:30pm
Saturday 25 – The Wiggles, 10am, 1pm, 3pm
Saturday 25 – Broadway Reimagined, 7pm
Saturday 25 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Arj Barker and Jimeoin, 9:30pm
Thursday 30 – Broadway Reimagined, 7pm
Friday 31 – Drive-In Comedy Club with Akmal and Lawrence Mooney, 9:30pm

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.