The Veronicas to headline this week’s Mini Vanfest after Holy Holy test positive for COVID-19

The Veronicas have stepped in to lead the bill at this week’s Mini Vanfest in Forbes, NSW, after both members of Holy Holy – who were previously booked to headline – tested positive for COVID-19.

Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson confirmed the news yesterday (April 6), sharing an improvised song in which he jokingly hinted that The Veronicas infected himself and singer Tim Carroll during a recent trip to Brisbane. The pair are five dates into a 21-show run in support of their recent fourth album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’, with the most recent show taking place in Cairns last Saturday (April 2).

Have a listen to Dawson’s COVID-19 song below:

Mini Vanfest will still go ahead this Saturday (April 9), taking place at Forbes’ South Circle Park with The Veronicas in tow. Their set will follow performances from Julia Stone, Jarryd James, Eves Karydas, Loretta, Rum Jungle and Cloe Terare; tickets are on sale now via OzTix.

In a statement shared with The Music, Vanfest promoter Matt Clifton spoke on the event’s last-minute change: “There are many challenges surrounding events of this nature, especially coming out of the pandemic. It is a shame when artists are restricted from doing what they love last minute, but it is something we have to deal with, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce The Veronicas joining the line-up this weekend in support.

“It has been incredibly tough for the industry for the past two years, and continues to be, as we are still seeing events being postponed, artists unable to play, and even entire events being cancelled last minute due to the ongoing challenges the pandemic continues to cause.

“While it is unfortunate to lose a band last minute, with the support of the industry, we’ve been able to find a great addition to join the Vanfest line-up. We are committed to this event, and committed to bringing live entertainment back to the central west.”

The Veronicas are currently on tour in support of their two 2021 albums, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Human’, which they dropped back-to-back last May and June, respectively. NME highlighted the former as one of its top picks for the month of its release, with writer Alex Gallagher saying it “demonstrate[s] The Veronicas’ knack for songwriting that’s both vulnerable and dramatic in equal measure”.

In addition to their own shows in Melbourne, Hobart and Launceston – tickets for which you can find here – the duo will also perform at the inaugural edition of Our First Kiss, a new Melbourne-based festival described as “the ultimate emo throwback party”. There, they’ll brush shoulders with Short Stack, The Getaway Plan, Dream On Dreamer and Closure In Moscow.