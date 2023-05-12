The View issue statement on on-stage “brotherly bust-up”

The View have issued a statement to fans following the fight that broke out on stage earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night (May 10), during the first night of the band’s long-awaited comeback tour. Taking to the stage at The Deaf Institute venue in Manchester, the performance soon descended into chaos after the frontman, Kyle Falconer, threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster.

In fan-captured footage, which has since spread quickly across social media, Falconer appeared to punch the bassist in the face, before he is held back by his other bandmate and crew members. He was also heard shouting “I’ll fucking kill you” at Webster.

The show in Manchester was ultimately cut short, with the frontman declaring to the crowd that “the problem with” the band is that Webster “wants to sing the songs”. The event led to their scheduled show at the Oslo Hackney venue in London being postponed, and the fate of their other upcoming gigs hanging in the balance.

Now, the Dundee trio have issued a statement to fans, describing the fight as a “brotherly bust-up” and confirming that they are still expected to proceed with all scheduled festival appearances.

Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we've upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ig4cX9FjQO — The View (@viewofficial) May 12, 2023

In the update, the band also reassured all those with tickets to the postponed London gig that the show has been rescheduled for later this year, and will take place at the Scala venue in King’s Cross.

“Our show at Oslo Hackney has been cancelled, but all yer tickets will be valid for our show at Scala in December,” they added. “Check yer emails for details.”

Back in February, it was announced that the View — which is comprised of Falconer, Webster and guitarist Peter Reilly — would be releasing their first new album in eight years.

Set for release on June 9 via Cooking Vinyl, the LP is titled ‘Exorcism Of Youth’, and marks their first new music since spending five years apart. The trio reconvened to write the new songs in 2022. Pre-order the forthcoming release here.