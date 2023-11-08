The Waifs postpone tour date as singer Donna Simpson recovers from e-scooter accident

Australian folk rock band The Waifs have postponed a show on their ongoing ‘Up All Night’ 20th anniversary tour as lead singer Donna Simpson recovers from injuries sustained in an e-scooter accident.

The band announced via Facebook yesterday (November 7) that their Geelong show this Friday would be postponed to March 8, 2024 “to allow extra healing time” for Simpson, who was hospitalised for broken ribs and collapsed lungs following an e-scooter crash in Broome in Western Australia.

The accident is thought to have occurred after the band’s show at the Roebuck Bay Hotel on September 4 where Simpson was airlifted to the Royal Perth Hospital.

“Four broken ribs, two collapsed lungs and a bunch of bruises later, I have realised E Scooters, and I don’t mix,” Simpson said in The Waif’s post.

“I am resting and recovering well and will be ready to go in time for Day On The Green in December.”

The Waifs are due to perform this Saturday at Adelaide’s Handpicked Festival, but Simpson will not be attending. Instead fans will be treated to a special four-piece set with the remaining band members.

“I am sorry to miss everyone at Handpicked this weekend, but am confident my little sister, Josh, Dave and Ben will deliver you all a stunning set without me,” Simpson said.

Other shows The Waifs are due to play after Day On The Green in Queensland include a date supporting The Teskey Brothers in Western Australia, Twilight at Taronga and SummerSalt.

The Geelong show in March will be the last date on the band’s ‘Up All Night’ 20th anniversary tour. All current tickets will be valid for the new date.

The Waifs are an Australian band that formed in 1992 with Vicki Thorn, Donna Simpson, Josh Cunningham, Ben Fraz and David Ross Macdonald. They’re credited for supporting Bob Dylan on his 2003 Australian tour and achieving double platinum status for their album ‘Up All Night’ that same year. Throughout the 2000s their singles consistently achieved positions in triple j’s Hottest 100, including for their singles ‘London Still’ and ‘Lighthouse’.