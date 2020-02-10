The Wailers announce Bluesfest 2020 sideshows

Legendary reggae group The Wailers have announced a run of Australian shows this April, when they’re Down Under to play Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The long-serving backing band of the late Bob Marley, The Wailers were added to the lineup of Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 last week on February 6 – what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday.

The lineup of Aston Barrett Jr, Tyrone Downie, Glen DaCosta and Josh David Barrett will perform songs from Marley’s best-of album ‘Legend’, which remains the highest-selling reggae record of all time to this day.

The run will kick off with a special Easter Monday performance in Brisbane at The Triffid, for what is being dubbed “Triffid Reggae Day”.

After that, the band will perform in Thirroul, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Wednesday (February 12) at 10am AEDT via Bluesfest Touring.

Besides The Wailers, the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith and Lenny Kravitz will play Bluesfest this year. Alanis Morissette, who was added to the lineup last month, will play her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ in full.

Patti Smith also recently added more stops to her Bluesfest sideshows. While in town, she will also be in conversation with revered Aussie songwriter Paul Kelly at the Sydney Writers’ Festival 2020.

The Wailers’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Byron Bay, Bluesfest (April 12)

Brisbane, The Triffid (13)

Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre (15)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (16)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (17)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (18)