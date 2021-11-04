The Wanted’s Tom Parker says brain tumour is “under control”

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker has shared an update on his health, explaining that his brain tumour is “under control”.

The singer, 33, confirmed that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October 2020. In January, Parker said that the inoperable tumour had reduced significantly in size and was “responding well to treatment”.

Parker explained last month that he had undergone 30 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions, adding that he was “feeling very positive”.

Yesterday (November 3) the singer posted a message on Instagram alongside an image of himself with his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and their two children.

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control,” Parker wrote. “We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE.

“Such a mix of emotions. We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.”

He concluded: “Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo.”

Parker recently appeared in a documentary for Stand Up To Cancer, Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Last month, he said: “I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions. If I did do [the documentary] five months ago, I’d be a crying mess to be honest. I’m feeling very positive.”

The singer previously explained how he underwent tests after suffering unexplained seizures, with doctors subsequently confirming the diagnosis while he was on a family break in Norwich.