The War On Drugs announce new podcast to accompany upcoming live album

The War On Drugs have announced a brand new podcast titled The Super High Quality Podcast.

Set to begin on November 20, the weekly four-episode series will be presented by the band’s guitar tech and confidant Dominic East.

“In a year without concerts, The War On Drugs are set to release ‘Live Drugs’ on their own Super High Quality Records,” a synopsis for the podcast explains, referencing the band’s upcoming live album release.

Advertisement

“In this podcast, guitar tech and band confidant, Dominic East, listens as the band talks casually about how they arrived at the performances and the decision to release their new live album.”

The War On Drugs have also previewed ‘Live Drugs’ today (November 10) by sharing their cover of the Warren Zevon song ‘Accidentally Like a Martyr’, which you can hear below.

You can see the tracklist for The War On Drugs’ ‘Live Drugs’ album, which is set for release on November 20, below.

An Ocean Between The Waves (Live) Pain (Live) Strangest Thing (Live) Red Eyes (Live) Thinking Of A Place (Live) Buenos Aires Beach (Live) Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live) Eyes To The Wind (Live) Under The Pressure (Live) In Reverse (Live)

Advertisement

The War On Drugs debuted a brand new song titled ‘Ocean Of Darkness’ last month during a remote live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.