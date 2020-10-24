The War On Drugs debut new song ‘Ocean Of Darkness’ on ‘Fallon’

The War On Drugs debuted an unreleased song on US television last night (October 23).

The unveiling of new track ‘Ocean Of Darkness’ came during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The band, led by Adam Granduciel, performed the suitably anthemic new track remotely from their respective homes. Watch the performance below.

The new performance precedes the release of the band’s new live album ‘LIVE DRUGS’, which which will arrive on November 20 via Super High Quality Records, Granduciel’s own record label. The album will be comprised of 10 tracks that have been selected from 40 hard drives-worth of show recordings that were made during the band’s past six years of touring. “As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go,” Granduciel said of the band’s lauded live show. “Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever. “It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.” Advertisement The band are currently in the studio working on a new album, which will follow 2017’s ‘A Deeper Understanding’, a record NME described as “like three-minute drivetime anthems from 1986 set free from their radio edits to muck around with 2017’s oddest noises for seven minutes at a time”. Earlier this year, Granduciel debuted a number of tracks from the recording sessions during an Instagram Live session. Back in August, The War On Drugs shared a new remix of The Rolling Stones’ song ‘Scarlet’.