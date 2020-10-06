The War On Drugs announce new live album ‘Live Drugs’

The War On Drugs have announced their new live album, ‘Live Drugs’.

After teasing the release of the project last week, the Adam Granduciel-led band have today (October 6) confirmed the release of ‘Live Drugs’, which will arrive on November 20 via Super High Quality Records, Granduciel’s own record label.

‘Live Drugs’ is comprised of 10 tracks that have been selected from 40 hard drives-worth of show recordings that were made during the band’s past six years of touring. The record includes a live version of ‘Buenos Aires Beach’ (from The War On Drugs’ 2008 full-length debut ‘Wagonwheel Blues’) and a cover of Warren Zevon’s ‘Accidentally Like A Martyr’.

Advertisement

You can listen to the album’s lead single ‘Pain (Live)’ below.

“As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go,” Granduciel explained about the band’s approach to playing live. “Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever.

“It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

You can see the full tracklist for The War On Drugs’ ‘Live Drugs’ below.

An Ocean Between The Waves (Live) Pain (Live) Strangest Thing (Live) Red Eyes (Live) Thinking Of A Place (Live) Buenos Aires Beach (Live) Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live) Eyes To The Wind (Live) Under The Pressure (Live) In Reverse (Live)

Advertisement

The War On Drugs are currently working in the studio on a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘A Deeper Understanding’.

Back in August, The War On Drugs’ remix of The Rolling Stones’ song ‘Scarlet’ was released.