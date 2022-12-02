The War On Drugs revive ‘Drugcember’ benefit shows

The War On Drugs have announced the revival of their annual ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ series of holiday benefit concerts in Philadelphia.

The series, which was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on December 19, 20 and 21 at the 250-capacity Johnny Brenda’s venue.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. Tickets went on sale today (December 2) and have already sold out.

Advertisement

“There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favourite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia,” War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel said (via Spin).

“We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends, and have three more memorable nights in Philly.”

The return of A Drugcember to Remember! Spend December 19, 20 & 21 at @johnnybrendas with us in Fishtown, Philadelphia. Three nights benefiting The School District of Philadelphia. See ya'll soon. Tickets on sale 12/2 at 10AM EST: https://t.co/vo0MOUd3Ej pic.twitter.com/RiZM8Cz3vZ — The War on Drugs (@TheWarOnDrugs) December 1, 2022

The band have also announced that they’ll be raising money for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia through an auction in January, which will include items like signed memorabilia and instruments.

Kathy Rubino, VP of development for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the War On Drugs’ ongoing commitment to supporting Philadelphia’s public school children. The example they set and generosity they inspire is uplifting to students across our great city.”

Last month, the band announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023. Following shows in Oslo, Warsaw, Prague and Berlin, the group will play begin the UK/Ireland leg at the Brighton Centre on June 17. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

The War On Drugs last toured the UK and Ireland this April in support of their fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, which came out in October 2021.

In a five star review of the album, NME said: “Some lose sight of their heart and soul on the route to global stardom – others take it in their stride. Granduciel recently told NME that “music should be filled with wonder”, and there’s magic everywhere you look on this triumph of an album.”