The Weather Station announces new album ‘How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars’, shares first single

Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman has announced she’ll release a new album as The Weather Station this year.

The album, titled ‘How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars’, serves as a companion piece to The Weather Station’s 2021 album ‘Ignorance’, with the 10 songs that feature on it written at the same time. It is slated to arrive on March 4 via Fat Possum.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, Lindeman has shared lead single ‘Endless Time’ alongside a self-directed video. Watch that below:

‘How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars’ was recorded live across three days, and features ‘Ignorance’ contributors Christine Bougie (guitar and lap steel), Ben Whiteley (upright bass) and Ryan Driver (piano, flute and vocals), as well as Karen Ng (saxophone and clarinet) and Tania Gill (Wurlitzer, Rhodes and Pianet).

“When I wrote ‘Ignorance’, it was a time of intense creativity, and I wrote more songs than I ever had in my life,” Lindeman explained in a press release.

“The songs destined to be on the album were clear from the beginning, but as I continued down my writing path, songs kept appearing that had no place on the album I envisioned. Songs that were simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way.

“So I began to envision ‘How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars’, a quiet, strange album of ballads. I imagined it not as a followup to Ignorance, but rather as a companion piece; the moon to its sun.”

‘Ignorance’ arrived back in February of 2021, and was later shortlisted for that year’s Polaris Music Prize. In a four-star review, NME‘s Leonie Cooper called it “an album that pulses with energy, one that’s not a dancefloor record in the traditional sense… but one with an insistent groove woven into its 10 delicately emotive songs”.

Lindeman is set to tour the UK and Europe from March – see dates and details here.

The tracklist for ‘How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars’ is:

1. Marsh

2. Endless Time

3. Taught

4. Ignorance

5. To Talk About

6. Stars

7. Song

8. Sway

9. Sleight of Hand

10. Loving You