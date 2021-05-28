The Weeknd and Ariana Grande perform ‘Save Your Tears’ at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have teamed up to perform their ‘Save Your Tears’ remix as part of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

The Weeknd began the performance alone onstage to a masked audience, before being joined by Grande, who delivered her new verse and duetted on the chorus.

The collaborative remix arrived back in April alongside an accompanying, sci fi-styled animated music video. Their iHeartRadio Awards performance marked the remix’s live debut.

Watch the Weeknd and Grande perform ‘Save Your Tears’ together below:

The Weeknd was nominated for eight awards as part of this year’s iHeartRadio Awards, eventually taking home three – including Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

The original version of ‘Save Your Tears’ appeared on the Weeknd’s fourth studio album, ‘After Hours’, back in March of last year.

This is the third time the musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – has performed ‘Save Your Tears’ for an awards ceremony in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the singer gave a rain-soaked remote performance of the track for this year’s BRIT Awards, joined by frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never.

Tesfaye also recently performed ‘Save Your Tears’ for the Billboard Music Awards, singing in a car park among a fleet of elaborately choreographed cars. He took home ten awards on the evening including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Album.

Tesfaye also took the opportunity to tease new music and announce that his ‘After Hours’ era had come to an end, remarking at one point that he’d “like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit any more”.

The singer has regularly donned the outfit during his ‘After Hours’ performances over the past year, including the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February.