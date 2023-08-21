The Weeknd announces 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

The Weeknd has announced Australian and New Zealand tour dates for 2023. The Canadian singer will play three east coast stadium shows, along with an Auckland date, in November and December.

The tour will kick off November 20 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, with a Sydney show at Accor Stadium on November 24. On December 1, the tour will wrap up its Australian run with a show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, before a show at Eden Park in Auckland on December 7.

The Weeknd – aka Abel Tesfaye – will be joined on all dates by a pair of special guests: record producer (and frequent Tesfaye collaborator) Mike Dean, and R&B singer Chxrry22. Tickets will go on sale September 1. A Vodafone pre-sale will start this Friday (August 25).

It will be Tesfaye’s first Australian and New Zealand shows in nearly six years, having last toured in December 2017. Since then, has released his fourth and fifth studio albums: 2020’s ‘After Hours’ and last year’s ‘Dawn FM’.

Tesfaye is currently in the midst of a world tour in support of both those albums. The North American leg took place throughout the second half of 2022, with a European leg beginning in June and ending earlier this month.

“‘Dawn FM’ feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself,” NME said of The Weeknd’s latest in a four-star review last year. “Perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day.”

The Weeknd’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Monday 20 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Friday 24 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

DECEMBER

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Thursday 7 – Auckland, Eden Park