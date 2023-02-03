The Weeknd announces ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ concert special

The Weeknd has shared details of a new concert special called Live At SoFi Stadium.

The pop star is treating fans to a recorded special of his recent stint at the Inglewood, California stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour.

Fans can watch the special when it lands on HBO Max on February 25.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, originally scheduled two back-to-back dates at the venue last September but had to cancel the second show at the start of his set after losing his voice.

Tesfaye then rescheduled the shortened show to last November and added an additional date during the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend.

The Weeknd’s last music TV special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022. It served as a theatrical expansion of his last studio album, 2022’s ‘Dawn FM‘.

Meanwhile, Tesfaye will be hitting HBO’s screens in another guise this year with his upcoming series The Idol.

The Weeknd is starring in the series and is co-writing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The show is set to follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. It stars Lily-Rose Depp, and the show also features Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Mike Dean and others.

In other news, The Weeknd recently released the music video for ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’, the song of which is lifted from the soundtrack of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water.