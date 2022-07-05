The Weeknd announces new opening acts to replace Doja Cat on his tour

The Weeknd has announced new support acts for his upcoming North American stadium concerts – dubbed the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour – after Doja Cat pulled out.

Back in May, Doja Cat announced that she was to cancel all her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and the tour with The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery.

The tour, which begins in Abel Tesfaye’s native Toronto on Saturday night (July 8), will now see support on select dates from Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

After its opening in Toronto, ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ will take The Weeknd to Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

See the full list of dates below.

JULY

Wednesday 8 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

Tuesday 14 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday 16 – New York, Metlife Stadium

Tuesday 21 – Boston, Gillette Stadium

Friday 24 – Chicago, Soldier Field

Monday 27 – Detroit, Ford Field

Thursday 30 – Washington, FedExField Thursday

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Saturday 6 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday 14 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

Thursday 18 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday 23 – Vancouver, BC Place

Thursday 25 – Seattle, Lumen Field

Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium

Tuesday 30 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

According to a press release, the North American dates are just the first leg in a world tour that will also includes stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East which are yet to be announced.

Additionally, the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund. $1 from each ticket sold on the tour will go towards the fund, which works toward ending the global hunger crisis. Tesfaye will also donate $500,000 to the fund.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” Tesfaye commented in a statement. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

The Weeknd’s latest album, ‘Dawn FM’, arrived back in January of this year. In a four-star review, NME said the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ “feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day”.