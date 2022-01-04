The Weeknd becomes old man on artwork for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has shared the official artwork for his upcoming new album ‘Dawn FM’ – you can check it out below.

The Canadian artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – confirmed yesterday (January 3) that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ will arrive this Friday (January 7). It came after he teased the news on social media to usher in the New Year, writing that he’ll “just drop the whole thing”.

Today (January 4) The Weeknd unveiled the ‘Dawn FM’ cover art, on which the star is made up to appear much older than his 31 years. Tesfaye is seen with wrinkles as well as an unkempt grey beard and hairstyle. The image reflects the aesthetics of a recently released trailer.

In the caption, the singer directed fans to pre-order/pre-save his imminent fifth studio effort – visit here to get your copy. See the artwork in the post below.

‘Dawn FM’, which has been previewed with the single ‘Take My Breath’, has been named by NME as one of the 20 albums to get excited about in 2022. It’ll feature guest appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and actor Jim Carrey.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey wrote on Twitter yesterday. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

In response, Tesfaye wrote: “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle.”

Carrey and The Weeknd have been close friends for years, with the latter telling Variety in 2020 that the pair were introduced over text and then realised they were actually neighbours.