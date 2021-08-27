The Weeknd, Belly and Nas join forces for powerful new track ‘Die For It’

Belly has shared the latest single from his just-released third album, ‘See You Next Wednesday’, a kaleidoscopic thumper titled ‘Die For It’, featuring guest vocals from The Weeknd and Nas.

The track arrives alongside a film clip directed by James Larese, wherein all three of the artists saunter through a city in a post-apocalyptic setting. The Weeknd appears mostly via television screens littered throughout the city, while Belly roams the streets and Nas watches over from a clocktower.

Take a look at the video below:

‘Die For It’ comes as the fourth single to be released ‘See You Next Wednesday’, following ‘Money On The Table’ (featuring Benny The Butcher) back in April, ‘Zero Love’ (featuring Moneybagg Yo) in June and ‘Better Believe’ (featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug) last month.

The album landed in full today (August 27) via XO / Roc Nation, and also features collaborations with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean and Gunna.

In a new interview with NME, Belly shared praise for The Weeknd, saying: “The world knows what’s up. The world knows the type of greatness we have in artists like The Weeknd. I think that’s the most important thing and all that really matters. The people come first, no matter what.”

Earlier in the chat, he spoke about collaborating with The Weeknd on ‘See You Next Wednesday’, noting that “the chemistry and the energy is what I really think makes the song. There was no real plan, just me and Abel got together one evening, conceptualised a song and made it that night.”

Yesterday (August 26), The Weeknd shared a progress report on his as-yet-untitled fifth album, noting that it “should be done by the end of this month”. Earlier in August, he revealed a slate of the artists that inspired it, citing Britney Spears, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia among them.