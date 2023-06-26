The Weeknd confirms he is “finishing” his new album

The Weeknd has confirmed that he’s currently “finishing” up his new album.

The singer, who recently announced his plan to retire the moniker and record under his birth name Abel Tesfaye, has long teased a trilogy of albums that has so far featured the LPs ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

Now, in a new interview with Variety he has shared an update on the project and discussed how fan theories on the album’s title are incorrect.

Advertisement

“I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy,” he revealed. “The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. So I’m just gonna say that.”

The Weeknd also stars in new HBO show The Idol, which he’s also written music for. The Idol is made by Euphoria-creator Sam Levinson and follows the plot of a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who develops a controversial relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).

Depp also appeared on two new The Weeknd songs ‘World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak’ and ‘The Lure’ from the show’s soundtrack, which were released earlier this month. Last week, he then teamed up with BLACKPINK‘s Jennie for a new song called ‘One For The Girls’.

The first single taken from the HBO drama was titled ‘Double Fantasy’, and saw The Weeknd team up with Future.

The Weeknd is also currently on a UK stadium tour celebrating ‘Dawn FM’ and ‘After Hours’.

Advertisement

Reviewing the gig in Manchester, NME wrote: “The Weeknd’s knack for dominating the charts with hit-after-hit-after-hit means that there might’ve been some debate over which track should end his main set tonight, but ‘Blinding Lights’, off 2020’s ‘After Hours’, is the obvious choice: a stadium-uniting force that prompts the kind of mass singalong you’d probably be able to hear over at Old Trafford on the other side of Manchester.”