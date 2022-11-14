The Weeknd considers removing ‘Trilogy’ from streaming services

The Weeknd has said he’s considering removing his compilation album ‘Trilogy’ from streaming services.

The Canadian singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – released ‘Trilogy’ in 2012 which comprises songs from his 2011 mixtapes ‘House Of Balloons’, ‘Thursday’ and ‘Echoes Of Silence’.

Today (November 14) the singer suggested that he might remove ‘Triology’ from streaming platforms so there’s “no more confusion”.

“If y’all wanna hear the trilogy how it’s supposed to be listened to … listen to ‘House Of Balloons’, ‘Thursday’ and ‘Echoes Of Silence individually’,” The Weeknd wrote on Twitter. “Not all samples are on trilogy and the mix isn’t the original mix. But shout out trilogy but fyi, for the new fans, it isn’t an album.”

He continued: “I might get rid of the compilation just so there’s no more confusion, now that ALL the samples are finally cleared since December 17, 2021.

“But I also know there are fans of the compilation so I might not get rid of it. But just want it to be clear for all the new fans and weirdly older fans…”

Replying to a fan who suggested the ‘Trilogy’ version is “10x better”, The Weeknd said: “yeah but for example birds part 2 on original is wayyyy better sounding than on trilogy … my personal opinion.”

In a four-star review of The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Dawn FM’, NME said that the record “feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day”.

In September the singer was forced to pull a sold-out show after losing his voice just three songs into his set.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd is set to star in his new series co-creator with Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.

Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series will also see BLACKPINK‘s Jennie make her acting debut in the series.