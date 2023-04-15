The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more join Metro Boomin for star-studded Coachella 2023 set

Metro Boomin was joined by a star-studded support cast at his Coachella set on Friday night (April 14) – watch him perform with The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more below.

During the set, the producer and rapper also welcomed the likes of 21 Savage, Mike Dean and Don Toliver to the stage.

Opening with ‘On Time’ (featuring John Legend), he then went straight into introducing ‘Future’ for ‘Superhero (Heroes & Villains)‘ and three Future covers with the rapper.

Elsewhere in the 23-song set, he covered three Weeknd songs alongside Abel Tesfaye, closing with an all-star performance of ‘Creepin’‘ featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy.

See footage from the performance, which also featured a preview of a new track from The Weeknd, below.

XOCHELLA 🎡 Metro Boomin just brought out The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/6Lk01wf88z — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 15, 2023

The Weeknd just previewed a new track during Metro Boomin’s set at Coachella 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/pb7JefHFnh — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin’s Coachella set is crazy pic.twitter.com/f9GMveGBeY — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin & Future at Coachella 2023 “Album on the way!” pic.twitter.com/SzDu23T6XC — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin got The Weeknd performing Faith at Coachella 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/2H5cf9nxyY — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin and Future perform “Mask Off” at #Coachella Day 1 pic.twitter.com/IKFltnHXcR — Underground Rap Source (@ragehourss) April 15, 2023

Other highlights from Friday at Coachella included Blink-182‘s first live performance since they reunited with Tom DeLonge, a cameo-filled show from Gorillaz, an appearance from Nile Rodgers during Blondie’s set, and the debut of a new song during MUNA‘s.

The first night of Coachella 2023 concludes with a headline set from Bad Bunny. Saturday’s (April 15) roster features Blackpink, Boygenius, Charli XCX, The Linda Lindas and The Kid LAROI, among many others – you can see the full line-up here, with info on how stream every set live here.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.