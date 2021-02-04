The Weeknd hints at what to expect from his Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd has hinted at what to expect from his Super Bowl halftime show this weekend (February 7).

The star will perform during the halftime break at the game in Tampa, Florida between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A press conference was held today ahead of the event on Sunday, with reporters joining virtually to quiz The Weeknd on his upcoming show.

During the short question-and-answer session, the musician – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – gave some more details about the performance, but kept his cards close to his chest. It was previously reported that he would perform from the stands rather than on the field as normally happens, but Tesfaye clarified that he would use both areas.

“Due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built the stage within the stadium,” he said. “We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. So we built the state in the stadium, but I’m not gonna tell you anything else cos you have to watch on Sunday.”

His performances and video during the ‘After Hours’ have seen him done bloody bandages on his face and incorporate scenes of violence. Asked if he would tone things down for the family-friendly event, he replied: “For sure. I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home.

“I will still incorporate some of the storyline – it’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and this year. The story will continue but definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.”

Tesfaye was also asked about his favourite Super Bowl halftime shows, to which he cited Diana Ross’ performance in 1998. “She was just so glamorous and the show just made me smile,” he said.

“She had a great exit with the helicopter that just lands in the middle of the field, grabs onto it and just flies into the clouds. I wish I could have done that, I wish I could have thought of it, to be honest. I don’t think I have enough money to do it.”

The Weeknd has put $7million (£5.1m) of his own money into the upcoming performance, which will be completely live. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there had been some speculation that he would be forced to pre-record all or parts of the show.