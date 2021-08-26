The Weeknd offers update on his fifth studio album: “should be done by the end of this month”

The Weeknd has shared a progress report on his as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, noting it is close to completion.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week (August 24), the Canadian singer and actor told journalist Sydney Odman that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is quickly coming together in the wake of its lead single, ‘Take My Breath’, charting in the top 10 of the Billboard charts and top 15 of the UK charts.

“It should be done by the end of this month,” The Weeknd said in regards to the new album, reportedly titled ‘The Dawn Is Coming’.

“[W]e’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool, because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show.”

The TV show The Weeknd is alluding to is another as-yet-untitled project, being made in collaboration with Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and being produced by HBO. “It’s been quite a summer,” he concluded.

When asked by Odman as to the possibilities of new collaborators being featured on the new album, The Weeknd laughed and said that he “plead[s] the fifth on that one.”

The Weeknd shared ‘Take My Breath’ in early August. It is his fourth single of 2021, following the release of the ‘Save Your Tears’ remix with Ariana Grande in April, ‘You Right’ with Doja Cat in June and ‘Better Believe’ alongside Belly and Young Thug in July.