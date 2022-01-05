The Weeknd reveals tracklist for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album ‘Dawn FM’ in a new video shared on social media – watch below.

‘Dawn FM’ will arrive on Friday (January 7) and is The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) fifth album in addition to three mixtapes released in 2011.

It’s the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ and has been teased online for months, with the Canadian artist revealing in October that it was almost complete and that the “only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative”.

In August, he shared the first taste of the album with the release of ‘Take My Breath’, a pop, funk, synth-wave and disco infused track that NME called “a strong first step” to begin The Weeknd’s new era.

The new album is set to feature guest appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and actor Jim Carrey. Yesterday (January 4), The Weeknd revealed the ‘Dawn FM’ cover art, which features the star looking much older with wrinkles and a grey beard, reflecting the aesthetics of a recently released trailer.

A special “livestream experience” was also announced to accompany the release, which is set to begin at 5am UK time on Friday on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ will be broadcast by The Weeknd from “somewhere in Los Angeles”. Find out more information about The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ here.

‘Dawn FM’ tracklist:

1. Dawn FM

2. Gasoline

3. How Do I Make You Love Me?

4. Take My Breath

5. Sacrifice

6. A Tale by Quincy

7. Out of Time

8. Here we Go… Again

9. Best Friends

10. Is There Someone Else?

11. Starry Eyes

12. Every Angel Is Terrifying

13. Don’t Break My Heart

14. I Heard You’re Married

15. Less Than Zero

16. Phantom Regret by Jim

In 2021, The Weeknd worked on a number of collaborative projects including the ‘Save Your Tears’ remix with Ariana Grande, ‘You Right’ with Doja Cat, ‘Better Believe’ with Belly and Young Thug, ‘Die For It’ with Belly and Nas, ‘Moth To A Flame’ with Swedish House Mafia, and ‘One Right Now’ with Post Malone.

Last month, he also appeared on a new Aaliyah record called ‘Poison’. Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire released the song ahead of a posthumous studio album by Aaliyah, which is due to arrive at a later date.