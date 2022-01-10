The Weeknd says ‘Dawn FM’ is part of “a new trilogy”

The Weeknd has suggested that his new album ‘Dawn FM‘ is part of “a new trilogy”.

Abel Tesfaye’s fifth LP was released last Friday (January 7), and follows last year’s ‘After Hours‘.

Taking to Twitter tonight (January 10), he wrote: “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” alongside picture of his older self that features on the front cover of his new record.

Many fans are speculating that a third album is in the pipeline, and is likely to be called ‘After Life’.

i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022

Yes we know. The character died in after hours and is in a purgatory state in Dawn FM, in the 3rd chapter he’ll either go to heaven or hell. pic.twitter.com/kMFLVTGIpu — 슈가⁷Dawn FM🌅📻 (@hvbibvtaXO) January 10, 2022

The Weeknd previously combined three mixtapes – ‘House Of Balloons’, ‘Thursday’ and ‘Echoes Of Silence’ – into the compilation album ‘Trilogy’ in 2011.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that ‘Dawn FM’ “marks a period of reflection” for The Weeknd, “with perhaps his most mature, emotionally robust collection yet”.

“‘Dawn FM’ feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day,” the review concludes.

Timbaland also likened The Weeknd’s new record to Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd said he wasn’t not bothered about having physical copies of his new album available during release week, explaining that “what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times”.