The Weeknd set to resume tour after cancelling LA show mid-set

The Weeknd is set to resume his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour later this month after he was forced to abruptly end his LA show last weekend due to vocal issues.

The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, made it through four songs of his gig at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday (September 3) before he left the stage.

Returning to address the crowd, Tesfaye offered his “personal” apologies for ending the show early, saying: “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

Advertisement

The artist later clarified on Twitter that “my voice went out during the first song”, adding: “I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd’s tour is set to resume with a pair of dates in his home city of Toronto on September 22 and 23, and Tesfaye has now confirmed that he will be “able to bring the show my Toronto fans are waiting for”.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my Toronto fans are waiting for,” he wrote on Instagram overnight.

“[Rescheduled] LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. I love you all so much… XO”

A trailer for the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, which has been created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, has been screened ahead of shows on The Weeknd’s current tour.