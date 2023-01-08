The Weeknd shares ‘Is There Someone Else?’ video to celebrate one year of ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has released a new, voyeuristic video for ‘Is There Someone Else? to celebrate the one year anniversary of fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’.

First released on January 7 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ features singles ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Out Of Time and ‘Less Than Zero’.

Shortly after the release of ‘Dawn FM’, The Weeknd teased a follow-up. “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy,” he wrote on Twitter with fans theorising that a new album called ‘After Life’ was in the works.

Advertisement

It seems as if The Weeknd is still expanding the world of ‘Dawn FM’ though. The new video for ‘Is There Somebody Else’ has been directed by Cliqua (the duo behind visuals for three of ‘Dawn FM’’s singles) and sees The Weeknd worry about infidelity with the help of a telescope. Check it out below.

Announcing the video’s release, The Weeknd took to Twitter to say he was “back at it”.

Last year, The Weeknd shared new single ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water movie.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that The Weeknd’s 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights’ had overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time.

Looking ahead, The Weeknd will be kicking off a massive tour of Europe and The UK in June (tickets are available here) before heading to South America in September. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on most dates of the tour.

Advertisement

The Weeknd will play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin Marlay Park

JULY

2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London Stadium

8 – London Stadium

11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris Stade de France

30 – Paris Stade de France

AUGUST

1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich Olympiastadion

6 – Prague Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London Wembley Stadium

SEPTEMBER

29 – Mexico City Foro Sol

OCTOBER

4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín

7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque

13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro

15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida