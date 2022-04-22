The Weeknd shares Kaytranada remix of ‘Out Of Time’

The Weeknd has shared a remix of his ‘Dawn FM’ song ‘Out Of Time’ by fellow Canadian artist Kaytranada.

Kaytra’s version retains the glistening electronics of the original along with Abel Tesfaye’s distinctive croon, though it trades the groove-heavy bass guitar for a deep sub-synth and more active percussion.

It arrives as part of an EP that also includes a much shorter radio edit of the remix along with the original and an instrumental version of the studio recording. Listen to Kaytranada’s remix below:

Earlier this month, The Weeknd shared a video for ‘Out Of Time’ featuring Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon along with Jim Carrey, whose narration was threaded through ‘Dawn FM’. Days later, The Weeknd announced he was teaming up with US art collective MSCHF for a limited-edition run of the single pressed on a playable saw blade vinyl record.

‘Out Of Time’ was one of three ‘Dawn FM’ songs The Weeknd debuted live on Sunday night (April 17) at Coachella as part of his headline set with Swedish House Mafia. The two acts performed a joint closing set, replacing previous headliner Kanye West after the rapper withdrew from the line-up just a few weeks earlier.

Elsewhere during the set, Tesfaye performed ‘After Hours’ hits like ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’, and his verse from West’s ‘Donda’ track ‘Hurricane’. The set was closed out with his 2021 Swedish House Mafia collaboration ‘Moth To a Flame’. The two acts will perform another collaborative set this coming Sunday (April 24) for the festival’s second weekend.

The Weeknd is due to embark on the North American leg of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ headline tour this July, with Doja Cat featuring as special guest on many of the dates. See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

Kaytranada, meanwhile, announced a string of European dates earlier this month that includes a show at O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 19. The announcement followed the release of the producer and DJ’s recent single ‘Iced Tea’ along with last year’s H.E.R. and Thundercat-featuring ‘Intimidated’ EP.