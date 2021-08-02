The Weeknd shares preview of new song, says new era “starts tonight”

The Weeknd has shared a preview of a new song and teased the imminent arrival of his new era.

The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been teasing new music for months, after signalling at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards back in May that he was ending his ‘After Hours’ era.

At one point, Tesfaye remarked that he’d “like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit any more”, referencing the outfit he regularly donned during the promotional campaign surrounding his latest album.

Now (August 2), he’s shared a preview of a new song that sees him crooning smoothly over heavy synths. The singer has also tweeted that his new era “starts tonight”, updated his profile picture on numerous social media platforms, and uploaded another photo to Instagram. Listen to the preview and see those updates below.

fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 2, 2021

Tesfaye has been suggesting a new era was imminent for some time. A few days ago, the singer stripped his Instagram of all posts, including his profile picture, and told fans on Twitter to “say their final goodbyes”.

Last month, Tesfaye said a new album way on the way in a series of tweets, telling fans he’s “really proud of this one” and clarifying “just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work”.

Earlier this year, the singer revealed he’d been making music during lockdown. “Made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” he tweeted, before saying that he is “now just piecing it all together” and calling the new project “so beautiful”.

Back in April, Tesfaye shared a new remix of his ‘After Hours’ track ‘Save Your Tears’’ with Ariana Grande. He also recently appeared on labelmate Belly’s new single ‘Better Believe’ alongside Young Thug, and featured on Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’ track ‘You Right’.

Outside of music, Tesfaye recently confirmed he was developing a new HBO series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The series, currently titled The Idol, follows a female pop singer who enters into a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who also leads a secret cult.