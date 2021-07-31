The Weeknd strips his Instagram, teases arrival of next phase

The Weeknd has teased the arrival of the next phase of his career by stripping his Instagram of all content including his profile picture.

The Canadian singer-songwriter (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been teasing a new phase since the end of his ‘After Hours’ era.

He released his acclaimed fourth studio album, which features the hits ‘Heartless’, ‘Save Your Tears’, and ‘Blinding Lights’, back in March 2020, but at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards back in May, he appeared to announce that he was now ending that album campaign.

On a night where he picked up a total of 10 awards – including the prize for Top R&B Album for ‘After Hours’ – The Weeknd remarked to the audience at one point that he’d “like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit any more”.

The Weeknd regularly donned the outfit during his ‘After Hours’ performances over the past year, including at his Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February.

Later on in the ceremony, while accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, The Weeknd hinted that he was now focusing on the next chapter of his career. He has since tweeted things like “the dawn is coming”, suggesting the impending start to a new era.

Fans of The Weeknd know that he usually wipes his Instagram when he’s done with a phase of his career, which is what he did yesterday (July 30). He even removed his account’s profile picture.

On Twitter, he told fans to “say your final goodbyes”, further signalling the potential end to ‘After Hours’ Abel and the start of a new chapter.

say your final goodbyes… 🌅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 29, 2021

In September, The Weeknd teased the possibility that he might release another project before the end of the coronavirus lockdown. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he told Rolling Stone.

Earlier this month, he even tweeted about his new music, saying that he was “gettin’ there” with it and confirming that it’s a full body of work. He also said he was “really proud of this one”.

really proud of this one. wow… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

Giving further information on the progress on the new album, he tweeted: “Massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc…”

Earlier this year, The Weeknd teased some “magic” new music that he had been making during lockdown.

In a series of tweets, the singer wrote: “Made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” before saying that he is “now just piecing it all together” and calling the new project “so beautiful”.

The Weeknd recently shared a new remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ with Ariana Grande, and he also appears on labelmate Belly‘s new single ‘Better Believe’ alongside Young Thug.