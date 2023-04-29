The Weeknd teams up with Mike Dean for four new songs

The Weeknd has once again paired up with producer Mike Dean for four new tracks that appear on the latter’s new album ‘4:23’ – check them out below.

‘4:23’ was released yesterday (April 28) and is Dean’s fourth studio album, following on from 2020’s ‘4:22’.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) served as executive producer on the album and features on four tracks: ‘Artificial Intelligence’, ‘Defame Moi’, ‘More Coke!!’, and ‘Emotionless’ (which he also co-wrote).

Advertisement

Check it out below.

Dean and Tesfaye have worked together on numerous projects including The Weeknd’s 2015 album ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ as well as ‘Where You Belong’, which was written for the Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack.

More recently, the pair collaborated on ‘Double Fantasy’, the Future-led track lifted from upcoming HBO series The Idol, which both Dean and Tesfaye will star in.

Advertisement

The Idol also features Lily-Rose Depp, Moses Sumney, Hank Azaria, and Jennie of BLACKPINK.

Rolling Stone did a report on the series mid-production and wrote that The Idol was “torture porn”. 13 anonymous sources from the show’s cast and crew have spoken out on the production of the anticipated series, calling it “a shitshow”.

Tesfaye, Depp and HBO all responded to the claims, with The Weeknd tweeting, “Did we upset you?” alongside a clip from the show of him and Depp’s characters denouncing the magazine.

The series will premiere at this year’s Festival De Cannes and is set to be released on June 4. The Idol‘s upcoming original soundtrack will be released soon via The Weeknd’s XO Records/Republic Records.

The Weeknd has recently been named the “world’s most popular artist” by the Guinness Book of Records after being the first artist to reach 100 million Spotify monthly listeners.

However, Tesfaye recently revealed he didn’t think he was “marketable” when he first began his music career. “I didn’t think I had the right look,” he explained.